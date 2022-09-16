Woman shot to death across the street from high school in Westwood, police say

A woman is dead after gunfire rang out across the street in Westwood Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened right across the street from Westwood High School around 8 p.m.

A woman was shot to death in the 4400 block of Westmont Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, Memphis Police said.

Police said the woman was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries.

The man who shot her knew her, according to police, and took off in a black Toyota Camry.

Police said that Camry had a Tennessee license plate number of BHY7905.

Police are currently looking for that man and continuing to investigate this homicide.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: