Woman shot to death in “ambush” in Buckhead identified

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a woman ambushed and shot to death in Buckhead Tuesday morning as a Guyanan social media influencer.

Teisha Brewley was shot to death in an Uber early Tuesday morning after leaving the club where she worked on Cheshire Bridge.

According to the Guyanese newspaper Stabroek, Brewley also went by the name Tisha Broie and went by the name Tavie Baddie on social media.

Brewley had more than 40,000 Instagram followers, ran an OnlyFans account and also released music tracks. Her latest TikTok video got nearly 30,000 views.

Stabroek News reported that she had just celebrated her birthday earlier this week.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the Uber driver, who said two cars followed them from the club and started shooting. A witness said it looked like Brewley was ambushed.

Police have not said if they’ve identified the suspect or suspects.