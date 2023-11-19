Woman shot to death on Averill Drive, police say

LANSING — A 35-year-old woman was shot to death Saturday evening, Lansing police said.

Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Averill Drive about 6 p.m. Saturday after a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim; officers and Lansing Fire Department personnel provided medical assistance, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a press release.

"This is an active investigation," police said in a press release. "The Lansing Police Department is working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident."

No one has been arrested, police said.

"We do not believe this was a random act," police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, ext. 5, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

