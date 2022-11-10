Woman who was shot to death in Belleville home remembered as a happy,`very loving person’

Trisha Cain, the 43-year-old Belleville woman who was shot to death inside a South Church Street home Saturday, was the kind of person everyone would want to have as a friend, her aunt said in an interview this week.

Cain was a ``very loving person,” Denise Hulliung said.

“She cared and looked out for everybody, always making sure people were doing OK, concerned about them,” Hulliung said. “Her children were grown, but she always worried about and kept in close contact with them. “

Trisha Cain was staying at a home on South Church Street in Belleville when she was shot to death on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Police said two other female victims were found inside the house in the 300-block of South Church Street and are being treated at the hospital. Their identities were not released. Hulliung said one is Cain’s sister who owns the house and the other is a teenager. Hulliung said Cain was staying in the home.

Markeith R. Wright, 47, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery, according to charges filed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. Wright’s bond was set at $1.5 million. Court records do not list the name of his lawyer.

He was taken into custody in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hours after the shooting was reported at 9:50 a.m. and will be extradited to St. Clair County.

Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan, Belleville’s assistant police chief, said Saturday there is a family relationship between the suspect and the victims. Preliminary investigation shows that a domestic disturbance occurred in the home and the suspect then shot all three victims, Heffernan said.

Hulliung said Wright was the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner who was injured. The couple had been together about 13 years, Hulliung said.

“We’ve known that man for 13 years,” Hulliung said. “We saw no signs of mental illness. Granted we are not experts. He was in all of our houses. He was over here every Thanksgiving “A couple of years ago he asked me if he could bring his recipe for collard greens. I was like ‘Heck yeah. I love to try different foods.’ That became the big thing every year.”

Hulliung said she last saw her niece at a family reunion in September, but had spoken to her by phone in October.

“Things were going well for her,” she said.

Hulliung said she was happy and upbeat.

“She was always laughing. She had this happy smirk. She loved to talk... always had stories to share with you,” she said, recalling Cain’s spirit.

Hulliung will always remember Cain’s “kind, caring and compassionate heart.”

“She always wanted to make sure people were taken care of. She had a good heart for everybody,” Hulliung said.

Cain also loved animals and had planned to start volunteering with the local humane society.

“Heaven got an angel and the community lost a kind, caring person. She really did care about people,” she said.

Hulliung said she wants the shooter punished to the full extent of the law.

“We want justice for Trisha,” she said.

Hulliung has started a Gofundme campaign to help raise money for Trisha’s funeral expenses and for the other shooting victims’ medical expenses.