Woman shot to death in Fresno, suspect in custody

Police say a man shot the mother of his children and Action News saw them make an arrest just a little while later.

Video Transcript

- This morning at about 6:41 we received a call of a gunshot victim here in the 3500 block of East Lamona. Officers arrived and contacted some family members who were outside, and immediately just started asking questions, find out what went on, and made entry into the residence where they found the deceased female.

Obviously we're in the middle of our investigation now. It appears to be some kind of a domestic violence incident, and we have a lot more work to do this morning. We have four detectives out here. We have our domestic violence unit also involved with helping to do research, and find out exactly what kind of history the family here had.

