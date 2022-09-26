Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex.
Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound.
