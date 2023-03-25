Woman shot to death in Fort Smith store robbery Friday night

A woman inside a convenience store Friday night was shot and killed during what police reported as an apparent aggravated robbery and homicide, and police are looking for a person who shot her and fled, firing shots at another person in the parking lot.

Chanell Moore, 28, was shot and killed at the store Friday night, police report.

About 10:15 p.m. the suspect walked into the Eastside Convenience store at 9017 Rogers Avenue. During the course of a robbery, the suspect shot and killed Moore.

Police did not release a description of the suspect early Saturday.

As the suspect left the store, the suspect fired a shot at a customer who had pulled into the parking lot.

The customer, still in the vehicle, drove away to a safe location and called police, according to a Fort Smith news release early Saturday.

The customer was not injured.

The suspect got into a vehicle and left in an unknown direction, police reported.

If anyone has information call 911 or 479-709-5000.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Woman killed at Fort Smith convenience store Friday night