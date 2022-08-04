Woman shot to death in Frayser, police say

A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Frayser on Thursday, August 4, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue, police said.

One woman was shot and was already dead at the scene when officers arrived, according to Memphis Police.

Police have released no information about the shooter or shooters at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

