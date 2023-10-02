Woman shot to death in Gates owned business near where body was found

The woman found shot to death in a Gates parking lot Saturday afternoon was a local business owner, known to police.

The body of Jessica Romich, 47, was discovered about 5 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot on Pixley Industrial Parkway. She sustained at least one gunshot wound, according to Gates police. Chief Robert Long said Romich's body was found in the parking lot after suffering a gunshot wound near her car.

Romich's death is being investigated as Gates' first homicide of 2023, Long said.

Long said that officers knew Romich because she owns Everdry Waterproofing, 12 Pixley Industrial Parkway. The business is located near where Romich's body was found.

The area, Long said, "is not a problem area for crime."

According to Everdry's website, the business was open until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Pixley Industrial Parkway is located off Pixley Road, just south of Cinemark movie theater, in Gates.

Gates police are asking anybody with information about the fatal shooting to call 911, CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300 or email tips@townofgates.org.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jessica Romich shot, killed in Gates NY; body found near business