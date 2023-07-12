Woman shot to death at Gwinnett County home, police say
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead.
GCPD posted on Twitter Tuesday night saying they were on the scene of a person shot at 1000 Spanish Ct. in Lawrenceville.
Police said a woman is dead.
Active Investigation: Homicide - 1000 Spanish Moss Ct.
GCPD is currently on scene of a person shot call. One female is deceased. A PIO will be traveling to the scene to gather further information. pic.twitter.com/uY4AZ4EKbS
— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 12, 2023
At this time, there is no further information.
