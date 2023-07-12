Woman shot to death at Gwinnett County home, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead.

GCPD posted on Twitter Tuesday night saying they were on the scene of a person shot at 1000 Spanish Ct. in Lawrenceville.

Police said a woman is dead.

At this time, there is no further information.

