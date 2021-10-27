Woman shot to death in highway shooting in far east Fort Worth, authorities say

A woman was shot to death Tuesday night in a highway shooting in far east Fort Worth, authorities said Wednesday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police responded to a major accident shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Texas 183 and Amon Carter Boulevard.

When they arrived, police found the victim who had been shot inside of a silver sedan that had left the roadway and stopped in a grassy area.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A caller reported seeing the sedan speeding on the highway, suddenly exit the roadway and then go off into the grassy area, according to a police call log.

The caller also said that the rear windshield appeared to have a bullet hole, and no one appeared to be moving in the car.