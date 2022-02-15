Woman shot to death identified by Fresno police. Homicide detectives seeking witnesses

A woman who was shot and killed Monday evening in southeast Fresno was identified by police Tuesday as 35-year-old Monique Horton.

Police said Horton was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police received multiple reports of gunfire at 9:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Winery Avenue at the Ranchwood Condominiums.

Detectives learned Horton was driving a vehicle with another passenger when an unknown person fired multiple gunshots towards them, striking Horton.

The passenger in the vehicle was not struck.

Fresno Police investigating a shooting at the Ranchwood Condominiums on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and video surveillance.

It was Fresno’s sixth homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 559-621-7000 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867; homicide detective M. Berumen at 559-621-2443 or detective V. Miranda at 559-621-2452 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 22009024.