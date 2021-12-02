Woman shot to death inside Hampton home

A woman was shot to death inside a home Wednesday night near the downtown area of Hampton.

Officers arrived on scene around 11:52 p.m. to the 400 block of Chapel Street near the West Hampton neighborhood and downtown.

Police investigated a nearby residence and discovered one woman who had been struck by gunfire. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During their preliminary investigation, officials say the victim was involved in an altercation inside the home when she was struck by gunfire. The motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

Police are not looking for any suspects and say they have identified everyone involved, according to Hampton Police Division spokesperson Sgt. Amanda Moreland.

No one has been charged. Police did not say whether the home belonged to the woman who was killed.

Anyone with information that will assist in this investigation, are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com