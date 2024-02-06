Woman shot to death inside of southwest Atlanta home, police investigating

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

APD said on Monday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers were called out to a welfare check on Sandridge Place Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrived on the scene and Atlanta Fire Rescue was requested for forced entry into the home.

When they got inside, officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is on going.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: