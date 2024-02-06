Woman shot to death inside of southwest Atlanta home, police investigating
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.
APD said on Monday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers were called out to a welfare check on Sandridge Place Southwest.
Officers arrived on the scene and Atlanta Fire Rescue was requested for forced entry into the home.
When they got inside, officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead on the scene.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
The investigation is on going.
