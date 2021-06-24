Update: Woman shot to death on Mansfield Street

Jun. 24—A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mansfield Street near the intersection of Stonewall Street in Brunswick, Brunswick police.

The woman was transported via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she died, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m., police said. Police are not releasing the woman's name, pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Brunswick police investigators are being assisted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents in the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 912-554-3645, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.