Woman shot to death in NE ABQ

Jul. 22—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman was shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said nobody is in custody but officers were told a person in dark clothing fled the scene.

He said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the Courtyard Apartments, near San Pedro and Montgomery, for reports of a woman being shot.

"Officers arrived and discovered the lifeless female," DeAguero said. "This has been deemed a homicide call out."