Woman shot to death near a homeless encampment near South Gate

Officials are investigating the death of a woman who was found with gunshot wounds in a homeless encampment near South Gate early Saturday.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired near the 2100 block of Firestone Boulevard, an unincorporated area, at about 2:32 a.m. Saturday. A woman in her 20s was found lying on the ground near a homeless encampment, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The woman was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, officials said.

The homicide is the second on Firestone Boulevard within 24 hours. On Friday evening, South Gate police responded to reports of "a person down" along the bike path near the 5300 block of Firestone Boulevard.

Police found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Sheriff's officials are assisting in the South Gate investigation. There is no information about suspects in either case.

