Woman shot to death near Whitehaven home, police say

A woman is dead after gunfire rang out in Whitehaven Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said the shooting happened near a home on Whitehaven Lane around 4:15 p.m.

A woman was hit by the gunfire and rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.

MPD said the shooters were three men in a four-door hatchback.

If you have any idea who those men are or where they may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

