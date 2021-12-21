Woman shot to death after 'ongoing dispute' ID'd; suspect in custody

Dec. 21—A Dayton woman was shot to death Sunday afternoon and another woman also was shot and wounded following "an ongoing dispute" with a third woman.

The woman who was fatally shot was identified as 34-year-old Ashley R. Webster on a Dayton Police Report. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday that they received Webster's body on Sunday and that an autopsy was performed.

Dayton police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 3400 block of North Main Street.

Officers requested medical attention for a woman found shot who was later identified as Webster, but her wounds were not survivable and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

A second gunshot victim, identified on the report as Sha'que L. Johnson, 27, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

"During this time, the individual responsible for shooting both females called 911, provided her location and was detained," Hall said. "The initial indications are that the deceased and the suspect were known to each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute that tragically escalated into gunfire."

The suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary murder charge, Hall said.

The suspect was identified on the incident report as Georgia Jackson. Jail records show that Georgia Raeshawn Jackson, 35, was arrested by Dayton police at 6:43 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Main Street.

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of formal charges, Hall said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.