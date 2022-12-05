Woman shot to death at Orange Mound apartment complex, police say

A woman was found shot to death near an Orange Mound apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened on Eden Park Drive near Brentwood Park around 2:40 p.m.

When FOX13 crews arrived, police and fire trucks were blocking off the area around the apartment complex.

When police arrived, officers said they found a woman dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

No information about the person or people responsible has been released at this time.

If you have any information about who’s responsible, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2.000.

