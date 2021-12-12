Woman shot to death outside Columbia bar

A woman was shot to death outside a bar on Fairfield Road in Columbia Sunday morning.

The Richland County Sheriffs Department is investigating and released spare details about the shooting.

They said they responded to 7708 Fairfield Road, the address for Felicity’s Bar and Grill. A woman was in front of the bar with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital where she died.

“This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when it becomes available,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.