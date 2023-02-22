Woman shot to death in Pine Hills, deputies say

A woman in her 20s was shot to death Wednesday morning in Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called at 11:17 a.m. for a shooting on the 6100 block of Hialeah Street.

They found a woman who was shot. She was pronounced dead on scene.

“The investigation is in the early stages and this is all the information we have for release at this time,” the agency said in an unsigned statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.