Woman shot to death in South Memphis, police say

A woman is dead after gunfire erupted in South Memphis Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Asa Drive.

The woman died at the scene before she could be taken to the hospital, MPD said.

Police said the woman did know the person who shot and killed her and that the investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

