Woman shot to death in Springfield; suspect in custody

Aug. 22—A shooting reported at approximately noon on Sunday in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue in Springfield resulted in the death of a woman, police said.

"We did have one female deceased," Sgt. Justin Adkins of the Springfield Police Division said.

Police have a suspect in custody. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released. No one else was injured at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

