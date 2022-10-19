Woman shot to death Tuesday near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore, police say

A 40-year-old woman was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived at the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in Carroll Park at about 5 p.m. and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead “a short time later,” police said in a news release.

By about 6:30 p.m., police had roped off a section of the parking lot of the Bush Division of the Maryland Transit Administration on South Monroe Street with yellow crime tape. The parking lot is across from a warehouse and a Royal Farms convenience store, about a block from where Washington Boulevard runs along Carroll Park.

Evidence technicians photographed yellow markers placed in one section of the parking lot.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.