Woman shot to death in Walmart parking lot on Lafayette's east side

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A unnamed woman lie dead in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive Sunday night as police searched for her suspected killer.

About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police received reports about the shooting in the east-side Walmart east of Park East Boulevard. Officers arrived to find the woman dead in the aisle north of the Home & Pharmacy entrance on the westside of the store.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, wearing a red shirt, dark shorts, a gray hoodie sweatshirt, police said. He was last seen running west from the parking lot toward Fairington Avenue.

Police searched the neighborhood around Fairington Avenue, Vineyard Street and Kettle Circle throughout the night, using police dogs at times to try and track the suspect.

At the scene, police set up a gazebo canopy and moved it over the body to shield it from the view of the people milling about the parking lot.

This is Tippecanoe County's third homicide in two shooting incidents in 2022.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

