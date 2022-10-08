Woman shot to death in West Memphis, police say

A woman was found shot to death in their car early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:15 AM, the West Memphis Police Department responded to a person shot on Scottwood Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a grey Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







