Woman shot to death while driving by a Fresno complex, police say. Cops seek shooter

A woman was shot to death Monday evening in southeast Fresno and police are looking for her killer.

The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m., on the 1190 block of South Winery and East Butler avenues at the Ranchwood Condominiums, according to police.

Fresno police Lt. Skye Leibee said the woman, who is in her 30s, was found with at least one gunshot wound near a shared pool area of the apartments. She was taken to Community Regional Medical, where she died, police said.

Officers learned that a suspect shot the woman’s vehicle, striking her as she was driving, police said. The woman, who was headed westbound, stopped inside the complex after being shot.

Leibee said the suspect was seen fleeing the scene, but no suspect description was available.

The complex was shutdown as office rs search for evidence and surveillance video, police said.

It was Fresno’s sixth homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.