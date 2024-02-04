Woman shot by deputies investigating burglary call was not an intruder, Texas cops say

Texas deputies shot a woman several times after responding to a burglary call — but she wasn’t an intruder, officials told news outlets.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex in Cloverleaf for a burglary in progress at about 2 a.m. Feb. 3, authorities said, but as they were leaving, they were told another burglary was taking place at the apartments, KHOU reported.

They went to the unit to investigate and saw a damaged window and broken glass, officials told the outlet. Deputies knocked on the door and announced themselves, then a woman with a gun approached, officials told the outlet.

The deputies opened fire, shooting the 28-year-old woman several times, officials told KTRK.

Deputies opened fire, hitting the woman multiple times, officials say.

Investigators later learned the woman was not an intruder and that she and another woman, one of whom is the tenant, had broken a window to get inside because they were locked out and didn’t have a key, KHOU reported.

“I called 911 because I heard the … glass breaking,” downstairs neighbor Robert Mitchell told KPRC. “I thought maybe somebody was breaking in. You know, so I just wanted to make sure whatever was going on up there didn’t come down to my apartment because I just moved in. So, I didn’t want to be involved in that.”

Mitchell said he heard around 17 shots fired, the outlet reported.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the deputies have been put on leave while an investigation is conducted, KTRK reported.

Cloverleaf is about 15 miles east of downtown Houston.

Mom dies trying to save baby after rescuing 2 kids from house fire, Texas officials say

Man bites woman’s face after learning she got job at strip club, Texas cops say

Juvenile running from cops falls down 70-foot pit and dies, Texas police say

Husband charged with murder after missing newlywed wife found dead in SUV, OK cops say