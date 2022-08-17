Woman who shot at deputy, civilian faces charges, $1 million bond

Aug. 17—A woman who barricaded herself in a patrol car and shot at a deputy and civilian is facing felony charges.

Rachel Zion Clay was booked on charges of "intent to kill" and her bail was set at $1 million.

Authorities responded to the scene at residence in Bridge Creek on Friday.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a welfare check at a residence near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Rd. They were assisted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as well as other local agencies.

Clay was acting in a bizarre manner according to court documents. She was placed in protective custody, handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol vehicle. Video footage from within the patrol car showed the suspect remove the seatbelt and then the handcuffs. Then, she reached through an open partition window and retrieved a patrol rifle. According to the affidavit, the footage showed Clay fire several rounds at the deputies and at the reporting party.

Deputy Keith Williams and the civilian were wounded, but the injuries were not life threatening.

Clay refused to exit the vehicle for about three and a half hours. She finally exited peacefully and was transported to the Grady County Jail.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office thanked the responding agencies via Facebook for their assistance during the incident.