Woman shot on Diamond Street in Petersburg; police are investigating

PETERSBURG — Police say a woman was injured in a shooting Saturday night, but she is expected to make a full physical recovery.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Diamond Street, according to a Petersburg Police social-media post. While investigators were at the scene, the victim showed up at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center with several gunshot wounds.

Police later classified those wounds as non-life threatening.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available, but police said there is no threat to the public stemming from the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or go to P3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police investigate shooting on Diamond Street