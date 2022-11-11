Woman shot after dispute involving rent, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police is investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex overnight, officials said.

Police responded to 396 Brownlee Road for a person shot call in Southwest Atlanta just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. According to Capt. Jeff Childers, the shooting occurred after a dispute over rent.

A woman was shot at that location and attempted to self-transport to Grady hospital, according to Childers.

Before the victim made it to Grady however, she spotted an officer on Martin Luther King Drive and Lynhurst Drive where the officer patched her wound.

Childers said a man on scene was arrested due to an unrelated warrant. He also said police have a person of interest in the shooting, but are still working to confirm that information.

The investigation is ongoing.

