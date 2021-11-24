Woman shot after dousing gaming machine with lighter fluid, Texas cops say

A woman who poured lighter fluid on a gaming machine inside a Houston convenience store wound up being shot by another woman angry over her actions, Texas police said.

The woman was upset about losing on the machine and set it on fire about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, KPRC reported. That angered a second woman, who also had been playing.

The two women began arguing, and the second shot the first in the store’s parking lot, police reported on Twitter. The injured woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, police wrote on Twitter.

Police said the two women know each other but did not elaborate on their relationship, KTRK reported.

