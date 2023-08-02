DINWIDDIE — The driver shot in a drive-by on Interstate 85 Tuesday morning has died of her injuries, state police said Wednesday.

T'miya Murphy, 19, of South Chesterfield, died at the hospital where she was taken, state police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in an email.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday as Murphy was driving southbound on I-85 near the U.S. Route 1 exit. As she approached the exit, a vehicle passed her and someone inside fired a shot at her car, striking her in the head.

After the shooting, the injured driver ran her car off the right side of the highway and crashed in a grassy area near the ramp to northbound Route 1.

"It's so sad," Diane Branzelle of Chesterfield County, a friend of the victim's family, told The Progress-Index. "She was the same age as my daughter."

Branzelle's daughter, Toni Knight, was 19 when she was shot to death July 2, 2022 outside the ArtistSpace Lofts apartment complex in downtown Petersburg.

State police are asking anyone who may have information about the interstate incident or the suspect vehicle's occupants to call (804) 609-5656 or press #77 on a mobile phone. That info can also be shared via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Last year in Virginia, there were 88 reports of highway-related shootings. Thirty-one of them occurred in the department's Division 1, which includes the Tri-City and metro Richmond areas.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Woman shot in drive-by on I-85 has died, state police say