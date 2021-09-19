Woman shot in Duquesne

Sep. 19—Police are investigating the shooting of a woman in Duquesne Saturday night.

The woman, shot in the upper extremities, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, Allegheny County police said.

Police said they were notified of the shooting in the 1000 block of Duquesne Boulevard at about 7:20 p.m..

County detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .