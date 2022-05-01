Woman shot by Durham police, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot by a Durham police officer.

The Durham Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Allagosh Drive, in an area southeast of the city, according to a news release.

Officers had been responding to a reported indecent exposure when they say they encountered an armed woman.

An officer shot the woman, and she was taken to the hospital. The department did not identify the officer or the woman.

Police have not said why the officer shot the woman, whether she was involved in the reported indecent exposure, or whether anyone was charged during the incident.

The News & Observer has asked the police department for further information, including how many shots were fired, the names of the involved officers, and whether they were wearing body cameras.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure when police officers shoot someone.

Last month, a suspect in a fatal Durham shooting who fled to New Mexico was killed by local officers in that state during an alleged armed altercation, The N&O reported.

In January, Durham police officers fatally shot a 51-year-old man as he reportedly attacked a gas station clerk.