Woman shot during argument with a stranger in southwest Atlanta
Police are investigating a domestic shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Officers said they were called out to 2909 Campbellton Road SW about a person shot.
When they got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Investigators said the victim had been in a verbal altercation with an unknown person. That argument then escalated to shots being fired.
Police have not said whether they have a suspect in custody.
The investigation is still ongoing.
