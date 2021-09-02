Woman shot during an attempted break-in at a Lexington home. Suspect at-large

A woman was shot Thursday morning during an attempted break-in at a Lexington home, police said.

Police initially responded to an attempted break-in on River Park Drive around 1:10 a.m. but when they showed up, they found a woman who had been shot, Lt. Dan Truex said. River Park Drive runs from Trent Boulevard to Centre Parkway inside Man o’ War Boulevard.

“It’s unknown if that subject was a resident or a visitor, but they were a victim,” Truex said.

The victim was taken to the emergency room at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Truex said.

It was unclear who actually fired and hit the victim, Truex said. The suspect was at-large Thursday, he said. There were also minors in the home at the time of the shooting, he said.