Woman shot during family disturbance inside southwest Fresno home

A family disturbance inside a southwest Fresno home ended with a woman getting shot twice and rushed to the hospital.

Fresno Police confirmed a woman in her 50s was shot once in her upper torso and once in a lower extremity late Saturday afternoon at the 200 block of West Byrd Avenue, near Thorne Avenue.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately revealed by police as officers were in the process of interviewing additional family members.

Who shot the woman also was not immediately known.

“It potentially was an event of self defense but we’re still trying to make that determination,” Lt. Skye Leibee said.

Police arrived and performed medical treatment on the woman before a medical emergency crew came and took her to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

Police said the woman was in surgery and her status was not known.

Though a suspect has not been publicly identified, police said there are no outstanding suspects.

The woman is a mother of two sons, who also were at the residence at the time of the shooting and were among those being questioned by police.