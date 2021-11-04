Woman shot during Middletown drive-by, police say

A driver was wounded by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in Middletown Wednesday evening, police said.

Ashley Iguina, 23, was driving west on Washington Street, near no. 53, about 7:10 p.m. when a dark sedan pulled up alongside her vehicle, they said. The front seat passenger of the car reached out the window and fired about three rounds into her vehicle, wounding her, and the car took off. She did not recognize the car or the shooter.

Her passenger flagged down a nearby ambulance, and she was treated immediately, police said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone who has information about it is asked to call Det. Daniel Spedding of the Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4153.

