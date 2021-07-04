Woman shot during NW Harris Co. ATM robbery

Reuters

When you have as many shots up your sleeve as Tunisian magician Ons Jabeur, the biggest problem can be deciding which one to use. She warmed up for Wimbledon by becoming the first Arab woman to win a WTA tournament, on grass in Birmingham, and on Friday became the first Arab woman to reach the last 16. Those on Centre Court not acquainted with Jabeur's unique style might have expected former Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza to overpower the 21st seed.