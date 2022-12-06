Woman shot ‘during a physical altercation amongst family members,’ Kingsland police say

A woman was shot Tuesday morning “during a physical altercation amongst family members,” according to a news release from the Kingsland Police Department.

Police responded to the Grove Park Apartments just before 8 a.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance. While officers were on the way, 911 callers said they heard shots fired in the apartment.

Officers found the woman in the apartment complex parking lot “with a gunshot wound to her upper body,” and she was taken to the hospital.

KPD said everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation and the “alleged weapon” was found inside the apartment.

