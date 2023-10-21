Woman shot during vigil for man killed in apparent smoke shop break-in, police say

A woman was injured in a shooting Friday night while attending a vigil for a man shot and killed by an employee at a Delhi Township smoke shop, officials said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the VIP Smoke Shop on Delhi Road, where earlier that morning an employee fatally shot a man when as many as four or five people broke into the business, Delhi Township police said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched to the smoke shop around 10:23 p.m. and were informed while en route that the victim, a 20-year-old woman whose identity hasn't been released, was driven to the parking lot of a nearby Dollar Tree store.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The shooting happened after an argument broke out during a vigil for the man killed inside the smoke shop early Friday morning.

The suspected shooter, 20-year-old Isaiah Johnson, fled the scene in a black Dodge Grand Caravan and was spotted by Cincinnati police before he fled into a home in East Price Hill, officials said.

SWAT was called to the home and managed to apprehend Johnson without incident. He's since been charged with felonious assault and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman shot during vigil for man killed in apparent smoke shop break-in