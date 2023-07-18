Woman shot early Sunday in Hall County

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a woman.

On Sunday, at about 1:20 a.m., deputies and officers from the Gainesville, Oakwood, and Flowery Branch police departments responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Gilleland Extention.

Deputies located a 27-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was alert and talking.

Hall County Fire Rescue crews took the victim to the hospital.

According to the initial investigation, the victim and an unknown number of other people were involved in a fight when an unknown suspect fired a shot.

The other people involved in the fight ran from the scene after the gunshot was fired.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the victim.

Her condition has not been released by officials.

