A woman was shot eight times after asking man to stop lighting illegal fireworks, report says

A police officer stands near the scene of an afternoon shooting that left one person dead on July 07, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A woman was shot, and later died, after asking a man to stop using illegal fireworks, police said Saturday, according to the New York Post.

Shatavia Walls was shot eight times in Brooklyn, New York at around 8:30 p.m. on July 7th, four days after the US Independence holiday, the report said.

On Saturday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said, "The person who shot Ms. Walls must be found and held criminally responsible. My heart goes out to her and her entire family on this horrific incident," according to the report.

A Brooklyn woman was shot after asking a man to stop lighting illegal fireworks, police sources said on Saturday.

At around 8:30 p.m. on July 7 , Shatavia Walls was shot eight times after telling the man to stop setting off fireworks, New York Post reported. Her partner, Kelvin Hernandez, was also shot during the gunfire.

Police sources say Walls died from her injuries at Brookdale Hospital on Friday night, according to the report.

After being confronted by Walls, the unidentified man went to grab a gun and returned to shoot Walls and Hernandez, the New York Post reported. Both were struck as they tried to flee.

The police are still searching for the shooter, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said, according to New York Post.

"The person who shot Ms. Walls must be found and held criminally responsible. My heart goes out to her and her entire family on this horrific incident," Adams said.

In June, firework-related noise complaints in New York City saw a 4000% increase. Concurrently, gun violence in New York had also dramatically increased this summer compared to last year.

