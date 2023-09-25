Woman shot in eye with rubber bullet, Visalia PD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in the eye with a rubber bullet Sunday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 2:45 p.m. they responded to the Starbucks on Mooney Boulevard and Tulare Street for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers learned that 43-year-old Elizabeth Arnold shot the victim in the eye with a “self-defense” rubber bullet gun during an argument.

Authorities arrested Arnold and say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Arnold was booked under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

