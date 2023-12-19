Woman shot in the face in ambush as she’s followed home from store, Texas police say

A Texas woman was ambushed and shot outside a home after being followed from the store, Houston police told news outlets.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:30 p.m., Dec. 18, after a ShotSpotter system detected gunfire and alerted them, KPRC reported.

Police arrived to find a woman in her 20s inside a pickup truck, with a gunshot wound to her face, investigators told the station. A second woman, a relative, was also in the truck but uninjured, police said.

Investigators say the women were driving home from a neighborhood market, and as they pulled into the driveway, they noticed a vehicle had followed them, KTRKreported.

A man got out of the vehicle and fired a single shot, striking the woman in the face, police told the outlet.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is in stable condition, officials told KHOU.

No arrests have been made, and it’s unclear why the woman was targeted, according to police, but an investigation is underway.

