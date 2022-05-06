UPDATE: Woman shot in the face; Dayton Police investigating

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face in Dayton early Friday morning.

We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they told us crews were called to the shooting on the 2900 block of Tubman Avenue just before 4:00 a.m.

Our crews on scene talked with a Dayton Police Sgt., and they said after the woman was shot, she was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dayton Officers are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

Further details have not been made available.

We will update this story once we learn more.