Woman shot in face after flashing headlights at passing car, Fort Worth police say

A woman was shot in the face early Monday morning after flashing her high-beam headlights at another vehicle to indicate that the approaching driver should dim theirs, Fort Worth police said.

Police are searching for the shooter.

The woman told police she was driving westbound in the 4000 block of King’s Oak Lane when she saw an approaching car had its high-beam headlights on. The victim said she briefly turned on her high beams, and then she was struck by a single projectile believed to have been fired by someone in the other vehicle as it was driving past, police said

The victim then drove to the 7-11 at 820 N. Beach St.. where she called police, they said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The incident is under investigation.