Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say

A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight.

At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office, an argument led to the shooting.

Investigators said the suspect, who has not been identified, grabbed a gun and shot the woman as she was running from him.

Channel 9 was there as the victim was taken away by an ambulance.

She is expected to recover from her injuries, deputies said.

